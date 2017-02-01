AKOTHEE exasperates Kenyan women after saying this on ladies who use p2 after raw S£X.

Wealthy singer, Akothee, was blasted by some of her followers on social media after she blasted women who use emergency pills (P2) that ladies take after unprotected s3x to prevent pregnancy.





Akothee was addressing her baby daddies and bragging how she is making money through her children but her remarks didn’t go well with some ladies.





“I love my baby daddies. They pay hotel accommodation and food for their children’s Valentine’s week. I provide a driver and fuel but they pay for their trips through my company Akothee Safaris. Some of you are still waiting for p2 in bed.” She posted on Instagram.





Some of Akothee’s fans felt that she was using her children to enrich herself and accused her of sleeping around for monetary benefits.





Some were not happy that she had children from different fathers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST