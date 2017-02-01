After colluding with UHURU to rig RAILA, former IEBC boss’ account frozen over sh1.8 billion

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Thomas Letangule, has suffered a heavy blow weeks after being sacked from office for allegedly colluding with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to rig former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s win during the 2013 General Election.





This is after his bank account was frozen over a sh1.8 billion case in which he and other lawyers are accused of defrauding clients they represented.





Letangule and his fellow lawyers represented over 2,000 retrenched Telecom Kenya employees against the company and won the case.





Telcom Kenya paid Letangula and his friends a whopping sh1.8 billion on behalf of the poor employees but they ‘ate’ the money and only gave their clients pocket change, prompting the employees to sue them.





Letangula pocketed a whopping sh 1.3 billion and delivered only sh 500 million to the employees contrary to the law and their expectations.





On Friday, Justice Grace Nzioka ordered that Letangule’s accounts be frozen and asked him and his friends to appear in court to explain how they used the money given to their clients.





The Kenyan DAILY POST