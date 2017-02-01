Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

A small clinic is looking for a passionate, dedicated and trustworthy individual to fill in the role of an administrative assistant .





The duties involve the following:





· Greeting patients and ensuring their records are handled.

· Good knowledge of computers as they will be required to create receipts and log information into the system

· Confident and able to handle phone calls, schedule appointments, and work in a fast environment while being polite.

· Handle a small amount of cash from patients

· Ability to integrate with staff and work as a team

· Coordination of activities for the doctors

· Handle incoming and outgoing mail and parcels.

· Good oral and written Swahili and English skills

The individual must have a good track record of being an honest and trustworthy individual.

They must be within comfortable commute of Westlands, Nairobi (very important)

The salary on offer is a net of KES 15,000 per month.

Applicants can email –

aw-admin@forward.cat

with their CVs and a cover letter stating why they are good for that job.