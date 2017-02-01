Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

A small clinic is looking for a passionate, dedicated and trustworthy individual to fill in the role of an administrative assistant.

The duties involve the following:

·         Greeting patients and ensuring their records are handled.
·         Good knowledge of computers as they will be required to create receipts and log information into the system
·         Confident and able to handle phone calls, schedule appointments, and work in a fast environment while being polite.
·         Handle a small amount of cash from patients
·         Ability to integrate with staff and work as a team
·         Coordination of activities for the doctors
·         Handle incoming and outgoing mail and parcels.
·         Good oral and written Swahili and English skills
The individual must have a good track record of being an honest and trustworthy individual.
They must be within comfortable commute of Westlands, Nairobi (very important)
The salary on offer is a net of KES 15,000 per month.
Applicants can email – aw-admin@forward.cat with their CVs and a cover letter stating why they are good for that job.

   

