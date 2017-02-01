Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 02:01
A small clinic is looking for a passionate, dedicated and trustworthy individual to fill in the role of an administrative assistant.
The duties involve the following:
· Greeting patients and ensuring their records are handled.
· Good knowledge of computers as they will be required to create receipts and log information into the system
· Confident and able to handle phone calls, schedule appointments, and work in a fast environment while being polite.
· Handle a small amount of cash from patients
· Ability to integrate with staff and work as a team
· Coordination of activities for the doctors
· Handle incoming and outgoing mail and parcels.
· Good oral and written Swahili and English skills
The individual must have a good track record of being an honest and trustworthy individual.
They must be within comfortable commute of Westlands, Nairobi (very important)
The salary on offer is a net of KES 15,000 per month.Applicants can email – aw-admin@forward.cat with their CVs and a cover letter stating why they are good for that job.