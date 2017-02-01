Actress NYASUGUTA beaten like a dog while campaigning in Embakasi (PHOTOs).

Popular actress, Nyasuguta, who is known for her role in Vitimbi, was beaten like a dog while campaigning in Embakasi.





Apparently, Nyasuguta is vying for the MP seat in Embakasi South.





She was roughed up by goons hired by her political opponents and beaten like a “burukenge”.





"Three men attacked me as one of them kept watch. They punched my face and hit me with a wooden rod on my neck and back. I kept telling them, take the money I had but they did not steal anything from me. One of them even told me, 'Hatuna njaa ya pesa.' They later told me that 'Embakasi iko na wenyewe," Nyasuguta said.





She is nursing serious injuries inflicted on her by the goons and has to go for regular check-ups to prevent internal bleeding.





The actress further said that she has been receiving calls from strangers threatening her life after she launched her political career.





“At first I was so scared and I even wanted to call it quits, but my supporters in Embakasi have told me to continue soldiering on. They have my back. The sabotage has gotten so bad to the point where I find my car had been vandalised when I would go to check on the various projects I'm working on at the constituencies. Nowadays I just use a taxi” She added.





However, Nyasuguta put it clear that she will not drop her political ambitions despite the threats.





Here are photos of the injuries she sustained after being assaulted.