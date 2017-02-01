Accounts Payables Clerk Job in Kenya

Fountain Healthcare Ltd

Vacancy: Accounts Payables Clerk

Ref: FHC/FI01/2/17

Job Brief: We are looking for a skilled accounts payable clerk to provide financial, administrative and clerical services.
Accounts payable duties include ensuring accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and payment of creditors timely.
Responsibilities
·         Reconciles processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.
·         Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries.
·         Pays vendors by verifying Local purchase order, contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies.
·         Prepare employee salaries.
·         Maintains accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions.
·         Verifies vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions.
·         Maintains historical records by microfilming and filing documents.
·         Calculate and submit statutory deductions.
·         Maintain ageing system of creditor’s analysis.
·         Preparation and reconciliation of doctors accounts.

Requirements
·         Proven working experience as accounts payable clerk or accountant
·         Solid understanding of basic accounting principles and fair understanding of creditors management.
·         Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
·         Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
·         Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and any accounting software.
·         Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
·         High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
·         At least CPA PART II or Bachelor of commerce, accounting option or finance

How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to send their applications which MUST include a cover letter, CV and copies of relevant testimonials to info@fhc.co.ke with the job title as the subject, or through our website www.fhc.co.ke
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Only qualified & shortlisted candidates will be contacted to attend interviews.
Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

   

