Accounts Payables Clerk Job in Kenya

Fountain Healthcare Ltd





Vacancy: Accounts Payables Clerk





Ref: FHC/FI01/2/17





Job Brief: We are looking for a skilled accounts payable clerk to provide financial, administrative and clerical services.

Accounts payable duties include ensuring accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and payment of creditors timely.

Responsibilities

· Reconciles processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.

· Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries.

· Pays vendors by verifying Local purchase order, contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies.

· Prepare employee salaries.

· Maintains accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions.

· Verifies vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions.

· Maintains historical records by microfilming and filing documents.

· Calculate and submit statutory deductions.

· Maintain ageing system of creditor’s analysis.

· Preparation and reconciliation of doctors accounts.





Requirements

· Proven working experience as accounts payable clerk or accountant

· Solid understanding of basic accounting principles and fair understanding of creditors management.

· Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

· Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

· Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and any accounting software.

· Customer service orientation and negotiation skills

· High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

· At least CPA PART II or Bachelor of commerce, accounting option or finance





How to Apply

info@fhc.co.ke with the job title as the subject, or through our website www.fhc.co.ke Qualified candidates are requested to send their applications which MUST include a cover letter, CV and copies of relevant testimonials towith the job title as the subject, or through our website

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only qualified & shortlisted candidates will be contacted to attend interviews.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.