Accounts Payables Clerk Job in Kenya

Vacancy: Accounts Payables Clerk
Ref: FHC/FI01/2/17
Job Brief: We are looking for a skilled accounts payable clerk to provide financial, administrative and clerical services.
Accounts payable duties include ensuring accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and payment of creditors timely.
Responsibilities
· Reconciles processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.
· Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries.
· Pays vendors by verifying Local purchase order, contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies.
· Prepare employee salaries.
· Maintains accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions.
· Verifies vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions.
· Maintains historical records by microfilming and filing documents.
· Calculate and submit statutory deductions.
· Maintain ageing system of creditor’s analysis.
· Preparation and reconciliation of doctors accounts.
Requirements
· Proven working experience as accounts payable clerk or accountant
· Solid understanding of basic accounting principles and fair understanding of creditors management.
· Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
· Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
· Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and any accounting software.
· Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
· High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
· At least CPA PART II or Bachelor of commerce, accounting option or finance
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to send their applications which MUST include a cover letter, CV and copies of relevant testimonials to info@fhc.co.ke with the job title as the subject, or through our website www.fhc.co.ke
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Only qualified & shortlisted candidates will be contacted to attend interviews.Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.