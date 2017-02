A reveller at B-Club narrates how he saw old mutual manager die as guards watched, SAD!

He went by the name "Chacha". He was infront of me as we went down the stairs from B-club assumingly heading home,and he accidentally slid from 1st floor to B2. All I remember is seeing blood oozing out of his head from my view...I ran down the stairs as fast as I could..tried to do CPR(Mouth to mouth) on him...until I got agitated when the security said they are calling the supervisor to one of the clubs. WHAT THE HELL WILL A MERE SUPERVISPOR DO TO SOMEONE FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE?? The STUPID security guards were just staring instead of trying to get some help.