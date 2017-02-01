A reveller at B-Club narrates how he saw old mutual manager die as guards watched, SAD!

Here’s a post by a reveller at Nairobi’s B-Club narrating how he saw Old Mutual manager, Moses Baraka, die as security guards at the club watched.





Read this post;





So this happens to be the saddest day of my life. I've arrived home at 6.47am...and at around 5.45am I saw someone lose his life at Galana Plaza premises.





He went by the name "Chacha". He was infront of me as we went down the stairs from B-club assumingly heading home,and he accidentally slid from 1st floor to B2. All I remember is seeing blood oozing out of his head from my view...I ran down the stairs as fast as I could..tried to do CPR(Mouth to mouth) on him...until I got agitated when the security said they are calling the supervisor to one of the clubs. WHAT THE HELL WILL A MERE SUPERVISPOR DO TO SOMEONE FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE?? The STUPID security guards were just staring instead of trying to get some help.





His friends were there screaming his name asking him to wake up. My clothes are stained with his blood





😢 This is the first time seeing someone die infront of me. It has really pained me. I’ve cried the whole way home and I still am. Life is that short. Cherish every moment you live. Maybe he was planning on going to kenchic, grab a bite then head home . But oh well

F@CK THE SECURITY TEAM IN GALANA PLAZA..FUCKTARDS!!NKT!



GIVEN YOU A PIECE OF MY MIND..I DONT CARE IF IM BANNED THERE!! B-CLUB AND KIZA





I didnt know Chacha...but he was very handsome by the looks.