7 signs that your girlfriend is tired of the relationship! Dump her and move on.
1.. She will stop picking up your calls and with a lot of excuses..
2.. She becomes absent minded even during your conversations with her.
3. I LOVE YOU becomes hard to say. You will tell her I LOVE YOU and she won't reply you..
4.. She doesn't find you interesting anymore.. Even during your funniest Jokes, she won't smile..
5.. She won't feel JEALOUS anymore even if YOU'RE with other girls infront of her.
6.. "NO PROBLEM, IT'S OK.." If you wrong her many times and she keeps on telling you such a statement, just know..
7. She easily becomes IRRITATED towards you.. Unlike all those points listed, this one is worse..
