You won’t believe who ordered for the withdrawal of JOHO’s bodyguards - UHURU is innocent

...Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, of ordering the withdrawal of Joho and Kingi’s bodyguards.





He says Nkaisery did this to Joho and Kingi for criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta over development projects at the Coast, and warned that business will not be as usual.





“We are reading mischief in the way security authorities are handling the safety of Opposition leaders and we demand the immediate reinstatement of Joho and Kingi’s security,” Mbadi said.





The ODM chair noted that the two Governors, just like any other Kenyan, deserve to enjoy right to protection.





