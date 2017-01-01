You will never text while driving again after watching this video! This is a MUST WATCH

Thursday, January 5, 2017- It’s common to see drivers using phones while driving oblivious to the danger they put themselves and fellow motorists.

According to statistics, nine people die and 1,060 people are hurt every day in crashes with distraction as the main cause. In another perspective, 44 people are injured every hour and someone dies every 2.6 hours because of distracted driving.

In Fact, texting while driving is currently the leading cause of accidents even ahead of drunk driving.

If you’re among those who still insist on using your phone especially texting while behind the wheel, watch the video below

