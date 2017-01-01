You went to seduce the Pastor! Nairobi woman told after she dressed like this to church (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 08 January 2017 - There’s this woman who elicited mixed reactions on social media after she shared a photo going to church while rocking a dress that exposed her yummy thighs and big derriere.





Social media users criticized her dressing saying that she was behaving like a pr@st!tut3.





“Shame on u . Can you wear decent clothes when u are going to house of God. Your body is God's temple”- One of social media users commented.





“Seducing the male preacher” Another one posted.





This is how the woman dressed to church and the…



