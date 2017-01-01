You went to seduce the Pastor! Nairobi woman told after she dressed like this to church (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST 13:34

Sunday, 08 January 2017 - There’s this woman who elicited mixed reactions on social media after she shared a photo going to church while rocking a dress that exposed her yummy thighs and big derriere.

Social media users criticized her dressing saying that she was behaving like a pr@st!tut3.

Shame on u . Can you  wear decent clothes  when u are going to house of God. Your body is God's temple”- One of social media users commented.

Seducing the male preacher” Another one posted.

This is how the woman dressed to church and the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno