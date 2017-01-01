Woman in Kisumu shaves her husband’s LOVER with a kitchen knife (Watch VIDEO)

Friday, January 6, 2017 - A woman from Kisumu has left tongues wagging after she shaved her husband’s clandestine lover with a kitchen knife.





It seems the woman had warned the other lady to stay away from her husband but she refused.





That is when she decided to accost her and shave her with a kitchen knife leaving her with a bloody scalp.





Well, as they say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.





Watch video below:



