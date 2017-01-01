Why UHURU left India a very disappointed man - He almost cried on the way back to Kenya

Friday January 13, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trip to India to poach Indian doctors to help save the situation following the ongoing doctors’ strike backfired terribly on him.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined Uhuru’s request to hire Indian doctors to help treat Kenyans temporarily until the strike is over.





According to the Telegraph, an Indian newspaper, Modi rejected Uhuru’s proposal and steered clear of the request to have Indian doctors hired by Kenya to ease the health crisis that has paralysed operations in public hospitals for over a month.





The newspaper reported that Indian Prime Minister only committed to encourage manufactures of healthcare supplies to invest in Kenya but not to export doctors to Kenya - a move that infuriated Uhuru.





"We want, and will encourage, industry and business in both countries to take the lead in exploiting opportunities in healthcare,” Modi stated.





This comes even as the Jubilee Government has threatened to sack the striking doctors if they won’t call off the strike and resume duty.





