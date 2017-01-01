Why UHURU fears RAILA’s NASA may beat him - Reveals this disturbing secret to Jubilee

Saturday January 14, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed fears that if Jubilee aspirants and their supporters do not stop fighting in public, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) may beat them in the August polls.





Speaking at Kasarani during the launch of their smart card and the voter registration drive, Uhuru warned that Jubilee risked losing to the Opposition if some aspirants kept ‘competing bitterly’.





According to Uhuru, the..



