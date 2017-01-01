Why JOHO’s house raided again just before KINGI’s home was broken into – Was it UHURU?

Hours after Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s house was broken into by unknown goons who made away with valuable goods and crucial documents, it has emerged that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s Nyali home was also broken into.





This was revealed by Joho himself who said that his Nyali home was raided by unknown goons a day before they broke into Kingi’s home but he didn’t make noise about it for obvious reasons.





Joho blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the continued attacks on him and Governor Kingi.





“They did the same to me the other day but I did not call a press conference. But if you doubt it go to Nyali Police Station and confirm the statement I wrote. I did not say anything because people would say it is drama and now you can see for yourselves,” Joho stated at a press conference.





“These are the results of the police being involved in politics. But we know they are doing this so that we can go and plead with them to give us back our security guards, but we are not going to do that,” he added.



