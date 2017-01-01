Why is IEBC doing this to RAILA ODINGA? See what they did to him again on Tuesday.Politics 16:01
Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to stop playing games with him after he found another person registered using his Identity Card number.
Raila said he realised this when he went to register at a polling station in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on Tuesday.
"During the exercise, I once again found that my....
Page 1 2