Why I divorced my wife after 51 yrs of marriage - Veteran politician, KIBOR, tells it all.

Monday, 09 January 2017 - 86 year old politician, Jackson Kibor, who was powerful during the Moi era, has disclosed why he divorced his 68 year old wife, Josephine, and settled for a 40 year old lady.





Kibor filed for divorce case last month to end his marriage with Josesphine.





He accused her of desertion, cruelty and interfering with his ownership of 800 acres in Kipkabus, Uasin Gishu County.





He also accused her of adultery.





The wealthy politician who has other wives told the Court that he…



