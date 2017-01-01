Why BENSOUDA may arrest DUALE & drag him to ICC to face charges of crimes against humanity

Sunday January 15, 2017 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has reiterated that he will write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) about incitement remarks against the Kamba community allegedly issued by Aden Duale.





Duale, who is the Garissa Town MP and National Assembly Majority Leader, was heard in a video clip saying Kambas will not be allowed to vote in 2017 in Garissa because they are outsiders.





Speaking in a rally in Garissa on...



