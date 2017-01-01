Who dresses President UHURU? Kenyans lash out at him after he dressed like this (PHOTOs).

Sunday, 08 January 2017 - A section of Kenyans have lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for lacking a good fashion style despite being one of the youngest Presidents in Africa.





Apparently, Uhuru was dressed in an oversized shirt and baggy trouser when he met clerics at State House, Mombasa, and some Kenyans feel that this is not the way a President should dress.





“Our President needs somebody to dress him up.”





“He looks pathetic in an oversize shirt an…



