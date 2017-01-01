Where JOHO went to ‘let go’ with RAILA after making UHURU sweat in Mombasa yesterday

Friday January 6, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left the country for Ghana to attend the inauguration of President elect, Nana Akufo Addo, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Accra.





Raila was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is also his Deputy in ODM, and the two left the country this morning.





The trip comes just hours after Joho clashed with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa where he made him sweat by exposing Jubilee’s lies about certain projects in the county.





According to a statement from...



