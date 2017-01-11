When you invite a girl out and she comes with her friends – HILARIOUS VIDEO.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - There are those ladies with this uncouth habit of tagging along their friends whenever they are invited out for a date.





This is a habit gold diggers have perfected to milk unsuspecting guys dry.





Normally, when asked why they bring their friend(s), they tell you “well I just met you, I thought I should bring my friend along so I feel safe’ (sic)





This guy however was not having none of that and stormed out of a date after she came with a battalion of friends.





Watch the video below.



