When President UHURU and Governor JOHO clashed in school - HILARIOUS VIDEO.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - Recently, Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, left tongues wagging after he gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a public dress down in Mombasa.





The President had gone to launch a footbridge in Mombasa and Joho called out the Jubilee government for launching projects started by the previous Government and taking credit.





Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his team have given the Uhuru-Joho spat a comic treatment and it is hilarious.





Watch the video below.



