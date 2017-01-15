When Philippines President DUTERTE made a foreign journalist look like a zombie (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has come under intense criticism after ordering the killing of suspected drug pushers where over 3,500 suspects have been shot dead so far.





Recently, Duterte earned praises from the Netizens after his strong and emotional answer to the foreign journalist who asked him about the alleged death squad in the Philippines went viral.





Mr. Miller, a UK Journalist based in Asia, asked the President about the rumours that Duterte released a death squad to kill the criminals without facing any legal processes.

His answer left the journalist speechless.





Watch the video below.



