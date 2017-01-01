When a LADY is on a serious dry spell and can’t hide it, Wapi MOLLIS? (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 13:47

Thursday, 12 January 2017 - Ladies, you don’t have to display your madness to everyone when you are on a serious dry spell.

They are many ways of quenching your thirst without showing off crazy stuff on social media.


This naughty lady who is on a dry spell recorded herself and then shared the video online.

She needs Mollis to make her “sullender”.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno