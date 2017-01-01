When Bomet Governor ISAAC RUTO went hard on corrupt UHURU/ RUTO (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has been a vocal critic of the Jubilee Government especially Deputy President William Ruto.





In this video, Ruto who has since formed his own Party - Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) - through which he will seek re-election, outlines the failures of the Jubilee Government claiming they have auctioned the country and have not fulfilled their promises to Kenyans.





"We elected a government believing you were going to do the right things, we did not elect you to start being dictat orial, we did not elect you to loot the economy, we did not elect you to borrow beyond the capacity of this country.





“ They have borrowed more than what Kibaki borrowed in 10yrs. We haven't seen any project here in Bomet for four years, where have they taken the money?





We want to tell them this country belongs to all of us, we are together with the rest of the country... We want the right leadership for this country...,"





Watch the video below.



