What UHURU said after RAILA claimed that NIS is already rigging the upcoming election.

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, claimed on Tuesday that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was being used by the Jubilee administration to rig the General Election.





In a statement to the press, Raila claimed that the spy agency was behind a campaign to have Ugandas and Ethiopians registered as voters, who would then vote for Jubilee in the August 8th General Elections.





But in a sharp rejoinder, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed these claims saying Raila Odinga is crying foul after sensing defeat.





“Kenyans are the one registering and claims that we are registering Ugandans are ridiculous,” Uhuru said while campaigning in Kutus, Kirinyaga County.





Uhuru said it was unfortunate that instead of going to the public and asking for votes, opposition leaders were talking about violence.





“Leave Kenyans to choose who they want without your constant threats. Stop blackmailing Kenyans with your threats of violence,” Uhuru said.



