What this kind-hearted guy did to a ‘chokora’ in Nairobi’s CBD will melt your heart! VIDEO

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - This heart-warming video of a kind-hearted man giving a freezing street urchin his jumper in Nairobi CBD will restore your faith in humanity.





From the video, they guy who happens to be a news paper vendor came across the young boy shivering and he proceeded to undress and hand over his jumper and went on with his business.





Amidst the chaos going in our lives, this is prove that there are good still out there.





And he didn’t record the whole thing so he can stroke his ego on social media like some people do.





May God bless him abundantly.





Watch the video below.



