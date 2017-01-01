What a talent! This incredibly talented kid will blow you away (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:32
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - This amazing child has become an internet sensation with her unbelievable energy and awesome dance moves.
This kid has huge potential and could be a great dance in future.
Dancing is becoming increasingly being recognized as an art and nowadays professional dancers are earning a living from their talent.
For those folks with two left feet who cannot dance to save their lives, watch this little kid and learn.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.