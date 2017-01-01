What happens when you misunderstand instructions - this HILARIOUS VIDEO will crack you.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:58
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - This is why drugs should be administered by trained medics because things can go wrong like this video shows.
The poor guy interpreted the ‘shake well before use’ on the medicine bottle wrongly and shook the patient instead.
The same way he could have interpreted the dosage wrong. For instance 3x1 and 1x3 can confuse some people.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST