What EMMY KOSGEY plans to do after Senate defied RAILA & endorsed UHURU’s rigging plan

Friday January 6, 2017 - Renowned Gospel artiste, Emmy Kosgey, has launched an initiative to spread peace messages across the country ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Kosgey, who is married to a wealthy Nigerian Pastor, vowed to hold peace campaigns dubbed ‘Fostering Co-existence and Soberness Among Kenyans for Sustainable Development’ in major Counties.





“Peace is a long term process and it needs a long term approach.”





“We started in..



