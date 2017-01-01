WETENGULA makes thrilling revelation a week after the launch of NASA by RAILA ODINGA

Monday January 16, 2017 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has downplayed reports of there being bad blood between him and Amani National Congress ((ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





Speaking yesterday, Wetangula said he loves Mudavadi as a brother and that he will work with him under the National Super Alliance (NASA) to send President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, home in the August 8th General Election.





He also..



