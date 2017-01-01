WETENGULA makes thrilling revelation a week after the launch of NASA by RAILA ODINGA

..dismissed there being any supremacy battle over the control of Luhya politics between him and Mudavadi.





He said they will work together towards the much elusive Luhya unity.





Wetangula claimed that he and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga need Mudavadi if they have to beat Uhuru/ Ruto in the next election and cannot afford to lose him.





“ On Wednesday at Bomas, we started a journey that we must complete as a team and I believe with Mudavadi as part of us we shall be successful,” said Wetangula.





