WETANGULA tells RAILA not to politicize IEBC issues – We need numbers to beat UHURU!Politics 05:18
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said the only solution of dislodging the Jubilee Government in August is registering as voters and not politicizing the voter registration exercise.
Addressing a presser on Tuesday, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader said whining about double registration and other rhetorics will not help the opposition defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.
He asked his CORD principals to camp in their strongholds like Uhuru and Ruto who are mobilizing residents daily.
"Know that this is no time to engage in politics but to mobilize and advise our people to register as voters,” said Wetangula.
“If you visit other regions, especially in Rift Valley and Central, you will realize there’s a lot of development. It has been brought about by leaders who have the people’s interests at heart," Wetangula said.
He also urged the Luhya community to register as voters in large numbers if they want to defeat Jubilee.
True mr weta. Leaders have to deliver progress to their people as has happened in Rift valley and central. But for some leaders who have not delivered anything for close to 30 years, its only rhetoric. Today NCIS is involved in voter registration. Tomorrow there is double registration, the day after someone wants to assassinate joho and so on and so on. The fella is just trying to cover his incompetence. So you cordite should be careful when choosing the flag bearer not to give it to a perennial incompetent looser.
We are not seeing much of you on the ground weta,piga debe watu wachukue kura.Baba ako sawa.