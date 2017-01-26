WETANGULA tells RAILA not to politicize IEBC issues – We need numbers to beat UHURU!

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said the only solution of dislodging the Jubilee Government in August is registering as voters and not politicizing the voter registration exercise.





Addressing a presser on Tuesday , Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader said whining about double registration and other rhetorics will not help the opposition defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

He asked his CORD principals to camp in their strongholds like Uhuru and Ruto who are mobilizing residents daily.





"Know that this is no time to engage in politics but to mobilize and advise our people to register as voters,” said Wetangula.





“If you visit other regions, especially in Rift Valley and Central, you will realize there’s a lot of development. It has been brought about by leaders who have the people’s interests at heart," Wetangula said.





He also urged the Luhya community to register as voters in large numbers if they want to defeat Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST