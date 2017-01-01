WETANGULA says he doesn’t know anything called NASA, he know only RAILA’s CORD

Friday January 13, 2016 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has said his party has not properly informed about the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Addressing a press conference on Thursday , Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said the opposition team is yet to put the proposed alliance on paper contrary to the perception by many Kenyans.





“Ford Kenya has not joined National Super Alliance (NASA) because it is yet to be formed. We shall inform our supporters formerly as soon we craft the alliance,” Wetangula said.





“At the moment, we have only given room for the opposition to expand before we come up with substance. That is my take and so for now I am keen to popularize Ford Kenya,” Wetangula added.





He said what he knows is that Ford Kenya is in CORD and not in the NASA as leaders as leaders are claiming.





“Ford Kenya is in CORD and not NASA. NASA is just a proposed alliance,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST