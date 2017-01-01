WETANGULA and KHALWALE say MUDAVADI is UHURU/ RUTO’s project to split CORD

WETANGULA and KHALWALE say MUDAVADI is UHURU/ RUTO’s project to split CORDPolitics 05:19
Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and his Kakamega counterpart, Dr Bonni Khalwale, have termed Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as a Jubilee project sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to split CORD.
Speaking on Monday, the two leaders Musalia and his National Super Alliance (NASA) are projects that are being used by Jubilee to weaken the opposition ahead of the August 8 polls.
Wetangula also said Mudavadi’s association with...
