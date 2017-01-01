Western rejects Jubilee in total as RUTO is chased away after another beating in Bungoma

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - It appears Western region has decided to support the Opposition under the umbrella - National Super Alliance (NASA) - in the August polls and does not want to have anything to do with Jubilee.





This is after Deputy President William Ruto was rejected for the second time in the region during his tour to mobilize residents to register as voters ahead of polls.





Barely a day after being humiliated in Bungoma County, where he was heckled and stoned by residents who branded Jubilee as a club of looters and thieves, Ruto faced the same hostility in Trans Nzoia on Tuesday where he was heckled, booed and literally chased away as he attempted to address residents.





The visibly agitated residents blocked Ruto from landing his chopper at Masaba Primary School as had been planed forcing him to land at Kitale Members Club.





The NASA - chanting crowd warned Jubilee to stop wasting time campaigning in Western because the region is fully behind NASA and the Opposition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST