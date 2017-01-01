Were it not for me and RAILA, Kenyans would have died in UHURU/ RUTO’s hands - KALONZO

Monday January 2, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka joined other politicians in sending his goodwill message to Kenyans as they ushered in the year 2017.





Kalonzo described the year 2016 as one which was full of challenges with several corruption scandals having been reported in Jubilee Government.





He took a swipe at the Jubilee administration, saying were it not of him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga checking on the Government’s excess, many things would have gone wrong in Uhuru/ Ruto’s hands.





The Wiper Party leader also...



