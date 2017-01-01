Weep for your country! ROTICH reveals why Government won’t implement Doctors CBA (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - As the doctors’ striker enters its 52nd day, Treasury CS, Mr. Henry Rotich, has made a shocking revelation why the Government is reluctant to implement the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)





During an interview on Citizen TV’s weekly programme, Cheche, Rotich disclosed that they can't pay what the striking doctors are demanding because doctors will leave private hospitals to public hospitals.





"If you pay public sector doctors this kind of money, there will be influx of doctors from private hospitals, and that will be the end of private hospitals" Rotich said before telling striking doctors to look for well paying jobs elsewhere.





Remember, private hospitals care for the rich 1% of the population.





Instead of pushing for all Kenyan - majority being poor to receive quality healthcare, the Government is clearly beholden by cartels in private sector.





