We take you inside RUTO’s Sh 1.2 billion palatial home in Eldoret; don’t weep (10 PHOTOs)

Sunday, 01 January 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto is building a palatial house worth Sh 1.2 billion in Eldoret that will be completed by July this year.





The lavish home that is still under construction sits in a 20 acre piece of land and it will be one of the most expensive private homes in the Country.





The home has a private airstrip, two swimming pools, a modern gym, an expansive playground among other lavish facilities.





There are indications that Ruto may finally leave his Sugoi home in Turbo Constituency and settle near Eldoret Town, the base of his political power.





The lavish home that is being built by Chinese contractors signals Ruto’s financial might.

We take you inside Ruto’s home to show you how it looks like. It lies about 15 kilometres east of Eldoret town.





