We have a SHOCKING dossier on OLOO and we will arrest him soon - KIUNJURI reveals.

Wednesday January 19, 2017 - Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has dismissed claims by former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, that he has a dossier on the Jubilee Party saying he (Mr Oloo) is a man on the run.





Speaking during the Power Breakfast show on Citizen TV on Tuesday , Mr Kiunjuri said Mr Oloo is running away from a dossier on him and accused him of trying to manage public perception.





“Oloo Onyango is a man on the run.”





“He can pretend that he has a dossier of Jubilee, but somewhere here there is a...



