We chased DP RUTO because of his filthy mouth - Bungoma residents speak out (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - DP Ruto was forced to cancel his planned rally in Bungoma on Monday after rowdy youth chanting pro-opposition slogans chased him away.





Ruto was forced to change his route and head to Kanduyi as the aggressive youth insisted that they didn’t want anything to do with Jubilee.





They proceeded to burn Jubilee’s campaign material as police worked overtime to maintain calm.





Some of the youth who took part in the protest say that they...



