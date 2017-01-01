We are investigating if JOHO is connected to the cocaine business with his friend, KHATRI

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:25

Monday January 16, 2017 - Coast regional coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has said that detectives are investigating whether Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has links to a drug trafficker, Ibrahim Khatri, who was arrested last Friday.


Khatri was arrested last week in Mombasa after a tip off from Interpol and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Following his arrest, Joho accompanied by 10 ODM MCAs stormed Urban Police Station demanding the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno