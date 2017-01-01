Watch MICHELLE OBAMA’s emotional ‘one last walk’ through the White House (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - First Lady Michelle Obama is cherishing her last moments in the White House before they make way for incoming President-elect Donald Trump.





The 53-year old shared a video captioned ‘one last walk through the people’s house’ on Wednesday walking through the White House with the family’s two Portuguese Water Dogs, Bo and Sunny.





The Obamas will move to a new eight-bedroom home in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighbourhood where they will stay for at least two more years so Sasha can finish high school at Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Maryland.





Watch the video below.



