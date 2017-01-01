Wasted generation! Watch this VIDEO of rotten Kenyan ladies and pray for them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 05:54

Monday, 09 January 2017 - There’s this video that some of you haven’t seen before and it will leave you speechless.

It’s banned footage from a struggling Kenyan rapper who paid college ladies a few coins to appear in his video and the things they did are just crazy.

From smoking bh@ng to flaunting their n@k3d flesh, this is a lost generation that has lost it.

This is a past video but it clearly shows how the modern generation has lost morals.

Watch it.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno