Was SONKO offered 1 billion to give up his gubernatorial ambitions for KENNETH? DETAILS

Monday January 7, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has reportedly been offered Sh 1 billion to abandon his Nairobi gubernatorial aspirations.





According standard columnist, Kamuzu Banda, the flamboyant Senator was offered Sh 1 billion by a group of businessmen from Nairobi who want former presidential candidate, Peter Kenneth, be Jubilee’s candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.





Sonko is said to have refused the money and said his name must be in the Governor‘s ballot come 2017.





Though Kamuzu refused to....



