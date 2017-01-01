Was RUTO dumped at back seat like raiyaa as RAILA enjoyed VIP at AKUFO’s inauguration? (VIDEO)

Monday, 09 January 2017 - There have been lot of talk on social media after a video emerged showing Ruto struggling to see what was happening during the swearing in ceremony of Ghana President Akufo Addo after he was dumped at the back seat.





In the video, Ruto is seen seated at the back looking bored and lonely as Raila enjoys the company of top African leaders in the VIP.





There are claims that although Ruto was representing President Uhuru Kenyatta, he was not recognized by the new President when he was mentioning names of those who had been sent to represent their Governments.





Watch this video that alleges Ruto was embarrassed badly during Akufo’s inauguration ceremony as “Baba” enjoyed VIP treatment.



