WARNING, this HILARIOUS VIDEO will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 13:48

Friday, January 20, 2017 - This s3xy lady tried to show off her crazy dance moves but ended up embarrassing herself badly.

Just as she was about to steal the show with a crazy move her fake wig came off her head.

Luckily, her friend reacted super fast before everybody could see what had just happened.

If you need a good laugh, this hilarious video will leave you in stitches.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno