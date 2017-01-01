WARNING, this HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter – Watch it at your own risk

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - This video of a shepherd getting viciously attacked by her own sheep has gone viral.





The video was taken by a motorist driving when he came across a herd of sheep and a shepherd.





The sheep then began to run away and took the shepherd down with them.





Just as the shepherd began to get up, one of the sheep rushed towards her and knocks her down. The driver then begins to honk his horn to get them all away.





Watch the video below.



