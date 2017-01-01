WARNING! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter, don’t watch it in the office

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:27

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Maybe after watching the Olympics in Rio, these guys are probably trying to come up with games they think should be introduced in the next Olympics.

Some have been quite creative and entertaining but some like this video are off the charts.

Dubbed 'Dry Swimming’ these two guys went hard while swimming on the grass and they will leave you in stitches.


Watch the madness in the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno