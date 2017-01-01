WAMALWA/ NKAISERY’s careers are over as UHURU buries their ambitions completely

After compelling Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, not to resign from the Cabinet to enter politics, President Uhuru Kenyatta has targeted two more other CSs with an aim of killing their political careers completely.





This is after he asked Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and his Interior counterpart, Joseph Nkaisery, to forego their political ambitions and help him run the Jubilee Government.





In a private meeting at State House, Uhuru asked Wamalwa, Nkaisery and Kiunjuri not to resign from his Government to seek elective posts saying he needs them in Government.





According to a source who attended the meeting, Uhuru was clear that he wanted the three CSs in Government to continue implementing the Jubilee manifesto and service delivery.





The source noted that Uhuru warned the CSs that he will not endorse or support either one of them if they disobeyed him and decided to resign and run for elective posts in the August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST