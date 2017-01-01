WAKANAI shares a throwback PHOTO to shut ladies after they called him a fat pig! LOOK

WAKANAI shares a throwback PHOTO to shut ladies after they called him a fat pig! LOOKEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Media News 07:27
Wednesday, 18 January 2017 - Classic 105’s ardent fan, Wakanai, has shared a throwback photo looking slim and physically fit.
Wakanai shared the photo after ladies insulted him claiming there’s no difference between him and a fat pig.
Back then, he was the tall, handsome type but nowadays, the man has totally lost it.
See photos of Wakanai back then and now in the next page.
Page 1 2